The premiere of the Virtual 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival, Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2 and Bank of Hawai`i`s has a big role as Presenter of the Festival. Momi Akimseu, Senior Vice President and Director of community and employee engagement joined John Veneri in studio to discuss the Banks involvement.

“BOH has a long history of supporting Hawaiian culture. The first May Day celebration was held in the lobby of our new Downtown Branch on May 1, 1928.

Hula permeates all that we do in Hawai`i; our keiki, youth, adults and kūpuna all participate. It is a kākou thing. So when we were approached by Moanalua Gardens Foundation to become this year’s Presenter of the 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival, it was a great opportunity for Bank of Hawai`i to support this respected family and community event. The Prince Lot Hula Festival is the largest non-competitive hula event in Hawai`i. It’s a signature and family event, bringing together hālau, families, community and visitors for 45 years. Part of Bank of Hawai`i’s culture is to include all facets of the Hawaiian community in the events we sponsor which is why the Prince Lot Hula Festival was such a natural fit. The televised Prince Lot Hula Festival reaches many more thousands of people here in Hawai`i and is actually available to view on internet platforms that reach viewers around the world. We are proud to participate in an event that reaches beyond the islands of Hawai’i.”

For more information, visit www.moanaluagardensfoundation.org