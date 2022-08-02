“Ballet on Film” began as a project to celebrate ballet in Hawaii, but it grew into the intimate story of how Honolulu Classical Ballet evolved to keep art and its artists relevant during the pandemic. Told over the course of three years, the story follows the school through pre-pandemic performances to virtual and outdoor classes during lockdown, ending with a triumphant return to the stage for their tenth anniversary.

Local photographer Lisa Cho joins us on Living808 to discuss her debut project, “Ballet on Film” and her process as a film photographer.

“Ballet on Film” is on exhibition through August 4th at Treehouse.

To learn more about Lisa Cho and her photography, please visit lisakcho.com or follow her on Instagram: @lisakcho