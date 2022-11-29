Honolulu (KHON2) – Ballet Hawaii is bringing back its Christmas performance of The Nutcracker.

After a three year hiatus from live performances, Ballet Hawaii is thrilled to once again present this unique interpretation of The Nutcracker- set in the 1858 Kingdom of Hawaii.

“We are super excited to be presenting The Nutcracker, set in the 1858 Kingdom of Hawaii this weekend with three performances at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Guests will see familiar historical artifacts and places of Hawaii in this weekends’ production,” says Pamela Taylor Tongg, Artistic Director for Ballet Hawaii.

Tickets can be purchased at Blaisdell Box Office or other Ticketmaster locations. Those wanting more information can, visit ballethawaii.org or ticketmaster.com