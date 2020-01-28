Ballet Community Honors John Landovsky

Pas De Deux Hawaii will present the 2nd Annual Grand Defile honoring John Landovsky will take place on February 1 at 7 p.m. at Leeward Community College Theatre. John Landovsky formed Hawaii State Ballet in 1983 with his wife, Gina Surles. This school’s curriculum provides the highest standard of excellence in classical training and offers a program where students learn dance, build confidence and self-esteem and support those seeking a professional career. The impact that John Landovsky on Ballet in the State of Hawaii is considered immeasurable by those familiar with arts. Currently residing in North Carolina, Landovsky will be flying to Honolulu to attend this prestigious event.

This celebration will feature performances by Hawaii State Ballet Alumni which trained under this distinguished Celebrant including Ryan Camou, Romi Beppu, Kamakoa Page, Jackie Dowsett, Anri Opitz-Kostick, Nicole Lam, Joanna Herd, Dayna Chun, Carrie Siko, Blake Yamasato, Mareva Minnerbi, Reina Yamashita and Wendy Calio Gilbert.

Pas De Deux Hawaii’s 2nd Annual Grand Defile

Honoring John Landovsky

Saturday, February 1, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.

Leeward Community College Theatre

Tickets Available At Showtix4u.Com



