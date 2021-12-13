Bali Boo Holiday Specials

Tucked away on Kapaa Quarry Road on the Windward side of Oahu is Bali Boo, carrier of beautiful hand crafted teak furniture from Bali. Susan King is the owner and loves the assortment of both large and small home furnishing for any size home or apartment.

“We have deco, stone statues, water features, paintings, mirrors, old world vintage, recycled teak wood daybeds, and cabinets. We have recently brought in rattan lamps and rattan furniture. Bali Boo is and inspirational experience we want to share with all of you. We offer furniture like no other. Many of our consoles, glass cabinets, buffets and even beds are hand carved with plumerias, monsteras leaves and the lotus. It’s all solid wood, perfect for Hawaii’s tropical weather. We also carry midcentury modern furniture and beautiful geometric designs pieces that are stunning. If you’re looking for that focal piece of furniture, Bali Boo will certainly fulfill that void.”

Bali Boo’s main showroom is 15,000 square feet and they have recently expanded across the street to include another showroom. And now for the specials.

“Beginning today December 13, anyone that spends $2,000 receives a raffle ticket for a free mango rocker, handcrafted in Hawaii by our talented woodworker, Fritz Babler. Bali Boo is giving away 3 rockers, so your chances are excellent in taking a rocker home with you. The drawing is held Dec. 24. The Koa Room is also having a 20% off sale to include consoles, rockers, side tables, corner shelves, beds and nightstands. The sale begins Dec 13 also and ends Dec. 23. We hope you take advantage of our Christmas Sale and we wish you the best of luck on winning a mango rocker for your home.

BALI BOO

201 Kapaa Quarry Pl #401, Kailua, Hi 96734

www.baliboohawaii.com