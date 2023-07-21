At Kapiolani Community College, culinary enthusiasts not only get to explore the savory world of cooking but also dive into the delectable realm of baking and pastry arts. Chef Dan Wetter, an Associate Professor at the college, offered us insights into the culinary program and what makes the Baking and Pastry Arts side stand out.

The culinary program at KCC aims to provide comprehensive training in both culinary arts and baking and pastry arts. The Baking and Pastry Arts side of the program focuses on the art of creating delightful pastries, bread, and confections. Students learn the techniques and principles behind crafting mouthwatering treats that captivate not only the taste buds but also the eyes.

One of the classes offered is called ‘Artisan Breads and Pastries’. Students can learn the art of dough-making, the science of fermentation, and various baking methods, etc. They get to experiment with diverse ingredients, flavors, and textures to create their unique baked masterpieces. Chef talked about the classes and even baked up something delicious!

For more information on the culinary program or to enroll, visit www.kapiolani.hawaii.edu/programs/culinary.