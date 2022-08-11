Honolulu (KHON2) – Kailua Town provides a variety of local businesses to shop at for families preparing to go back to school.

Whether kids are on campus or online in a virtual classroom, SoHa Keiki has a wide-range of back to school essentials.

“We have a lot of products that our customers will love. From backpacks to composition books and lunchboxes, SoHa keiki has something for everyone,” says Michaela Bradford, Manager at SoHa Keiki in Kailua Town.

Those looking to shop at SoHa Keiki, can take advantage of their “Back To School” promotion. Shoppers who spend more than $75.00, will be gifted with “Aloha Wraps,” paper lunch bags made from sustainable resources.

Kailua Town offers several shops and restaurants that have been in Kailua for 20 to 30 years. More than 90 percent of its merchants in Kailua are local businesses.



