B-Lot Brings Hawaii Aloha & Sounds to San Diego

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 went ‘trippin’ with Alaska Airlines’ to San Diego and found some local boys who are having a blast bringing their aloha and island vibes to the music scene with their trio called “B-Lot.”

We caught up with Hawaii musicians Corrick Watson and Jason Tupuola-Aiono and lead singer Nico in the so-called ‘Pineapple Plantation’ where they jam, kanikapila style. You may recognize Corrick and Jason from playing with artists such as J-Boog, Fiji, Anuhea and Kolohe Kai.

They talked about their passion for music and fun and played a song for us. They gig all over Southern California.

To see where they’ll play next, check out their Instagram account.

Instagram: @b_lotmusic