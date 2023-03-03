Duke’s Marketplace is a hub for entertainment, food, arts and crafts, and bargain Hawaiian souvenirs of all types. They are the original destination for the visitors coming to Hawaii since 1957, and since then, Waikiki has evolved from single story little carts to a multi-national brand recognized shopping mecca. The old ways of Hawaiian hospitality have merged with the new landscape in downtown Waikiki.

Duke’s Marketplace recently went through an award-winning renovation recognized by the Waikiki Improvement Association. Ruth Goodfellow, Owner of Lychee Hawaii, joined us to talk about the changes.

COVID presented the opportunity to repair and renew this unique puka in the center of Waikiki. The one thing the owners really wanted was to preserve the historical significance of the marketplace and honor the people who spent so much of their time hosting visitors from around the world. The aloha spirit you might say with memories still engaged with that treasure hunting excitement. You just never know what you are going to find! One major change was the increase of opportunities for new kiosks to start businesses in Waikiki. It’s an excellent place to enter the Waikiki market for small local businesses without high rents of Kalakaua Avenue. The exposure for small businesses looking to brand are so valuable due to the expansive demographics visiting Waikiki. We are the gathering place for the entire world!”

For more information, visit dukesmarketplace.com.