Award-Winning Musician Sheila E Makes Her Return to The Islands at Blue Note Hawaii

Award-winning, musician Sheila E is set to perform two shows in Waikiki, hosted by Blue Note Hawaii.

“I have been to the islands before, and to come back after a year and a half of being at home, is more than exciting to me, because not only will I be performing at Blue Note Hawaii, I will be celebrating my birthday,” says Sheila E, Musician.

Like other musicians, Sheila E took some time to focus on her music, a rest she feels not just helped her professionally but personally as well.

Sheila E says, “Just like other artists, I too, had to put my performances on pause. Which in a way, is a good thing. I was able to focus on myself, family, my relationship with God, but also I was able to put my energy into creating new music.”

Fans will be able to celebrate with Sheila E on both December 9th and 10th at Blue Note Hawaii where she will perform for her Hawaii fans, since the start of the pandemic.

“I will have a full band with me in Hawaii. Our music will have everyone dancing and enjoying their time, something we all need since quarantine,” says Sheila E.

Fans can purchase their tickets for two of Sheila E’s concerts via the official website of Blue Note Hawaii.

WEBSITE:

www.bluenotehawaii.com