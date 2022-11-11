Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts is doing something no one else is with local salt, pepper, and sugar. This family run business is infusing fruit flavors into its sea salts and sugars and the taste is out of this world.

Laura Cristobol Andersland invented her first seasoning at age 11 when she was making spaghetti dinner for her family and she has been coming up with inventive seasoning blends for almost 50 years. Laura started Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts after she retired in 2008 from a 30 year career in the travel industry. Laura was a single mom with $800 in her pocket, she decided to sell her seasonings at the local farmers market to make extra money to help her kids through college. Fast forward 12 years, Salty Wahine has grown into an internationally recognized family owned company.

Salty Wahine will be at the Made in Hawaii Festival this weekend in booths 723 and 823 and you can try them out for yourself. You can also visit online at www.saltywahine.com