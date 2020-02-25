Award-Winning “A Cake Life” Challenges Living808 to Cake Decorating Competition

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is going all out to celebrate the 5th anniversary of our show, starting with cake decorating A Cake Life.

The award-winning custom creations by Owner/Lead Designer Kristin Kato are a favorite for special occasions.

“I was in law school and working as a paralegal,” explains Kato. “One day I took a Wilton cake decorating class at Ben Franklin and realized that this is what I want to do. I learned as much as I could about cakes and cake decorating and eventually decided to start my own company in 2009.”

Now, Kato is known for her cakes, multiple cake or dessert table packages.

You can either choose a pre-set package and add on other desserts or customize your own table!

For cake trends, these are hot right now:

For girls: Mermaids, unicorns, Minnie Mouse.

Boys: PAW Patrol, Pokemon, Mickey Mouse

Birthdays: Disney, safari animals, ocean animals

For children’s birthday parties our most popular flavor is our devils food cake with cookies and cream filling!

Kristin invited Living808 to decorate cakes for a competition.

Watch to see who won as we celebrate Living808’s 5th Birthday!

You can order your custom cake online.

Website: www.acakelife.com