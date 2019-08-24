Author Paul Hunter Promotes His Book

Paul Lamar Hunter was born in Racine, Wisconsin in 1970, the 19th of 21 natural children born to James and Louise Hunter. His childhood experiences included poverty, neglect, and tragedy. After the deaths of his father and brother Louise focused her energy on the homeless shelter she founded. Though the shelter was meant to be a stabilizing influence for her family and respite for the downtrodden, it was a breeding ground of dysfunction.

A determined spirit and unshakeable faith lifted Paul to earn a degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University. Father to four adult children, Paul wrote his autobiography, titled No Love, No Charity: The Success of the 19th Child. The book earned attention by Ebony magazine, and he has appeared on several television shows, including Travis Smiley, Tom Joyner, and “Fox and Friends.”

Paul Lamar Hunter promotes the message that the limits of nature and nurture are expanded by faith, determination, and fortitude. He is available for speaking engagements and book signings. He can be reached at Paul@paullamarhunter.com or visit www.paullamarhunter.com. His book is available at Barnes & Noble, through amazon.com and on iTunes.