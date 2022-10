Aulani Resort is excited to participate in the Honolulu Pride Parade for the first time ever! Those going to Honolulu Pride can expect 150 Aulani cast members walking in the parade while distributing Disney pride memorabilia and a booth presence at the following Pride Festival. Public Affairs Director Nikki Moreno joined Mikey in the studio to talk details of the Aulani Resort’s involvement in this year’s pride celebration as well as Disney’s value on inclusivity.