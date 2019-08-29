Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa partners with Make-A-Wish Hawaii to grant wishes

Breaking News
On a national level, Make-A-Wish® and Disney have had a longstanding partnership in making life-changing wishes come true for children battling critical illnesses.

In fact, Disney-related wishes are the most requested wish type nationwide.

A significant portion of these wishes take place right here on Oahu at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, where nearly 300 local and visiting wish keiki experience the aloha spirit and Disney magic together for unforgettable wishes come true.

To talk a little bit more about this partnership, Janelle Sanqui from Make-A-Wish Hawaii and Nikki Moreno from Aulani joined us in studio.

“We know how much families love to experience Disney, and we also know they love Hawaii.What better place to experience both of those than at Aulani, where we really bring the Aloha spirit and Disney magic to life?” says Moreno. “Our goal with this partnership overall is really to bring wish families together and allow them to make memories they can enjoy and remember for years to come.”

To learn how you can partner with Make-A-Wish Hawaii, visit http://hawaii.wish.org

