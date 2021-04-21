Web script: Ask Dr. Rupie- How to Spot Signs of Medical Conditions

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dr Rupie covers easy to spot signs of medical conditions for her latest Living808 segment.

“There are things that we can look out for on ourselves that may be a sign of underlying illness’” shares Dr. Rupie. “There are some things that a doctor is looking for on a physical exam that you can track too.”

Topics covered include:

Acanthosis Nigricans: which can indicate diabetes, hormonal issues and rarely cancers

Xanthelesmas: Which are cholesterol deposits around the eyes

Bad Breath: which can indicate liver ds, diabetes, metabolic disorders

Clubbing in fingers: which can indicate oxygen issues- cardiac or lung problems

