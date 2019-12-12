Ask Dr. Rupie: Your Rx for Wellness – Celebrity Health

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 welcomes Dr. Rupal Gohil to the family with our newest segment, “Ask Dr. Rupie: Your Rx for Wellness.”

Dr. Rupie talked about celebrity health issues that have created a buzz including Rapper T.I. and his recent admission to ‘virginity testing’ for his daughter, as well as Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, and his diagnosis of early stage male breast cancer, and Ariana Grande and her food allergy to tomatoes.

Her take home message: “Celebrities are just like us, we all have health conditions that can arise and it’s important to be aware of symptoms and to take action. Seek medical attention and ask questions and for advice when in doubt.”

Dr. Rupal Gohil is a board-certified Internal Medicine specialist with a passion for integrative and lifestyle medicine. She is a practicing physician at several hospitals in Hawaii.

Her passion is to educate people about their health by simplifying the medical world, by explaining topics, especially those that some may consider uncomfortable or embarrassing to ask or talk about.

Website: https://drrupie.com/