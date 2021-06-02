Ask Dr. Rupie- What You Need to Know About Plant Based Diets

Honolulu (KHON2) – As plant based diets catch on, we asked Dr. Rupie what we should know before making the switch for her latest Living808 segment.

The key is to eat whole foods, not processed, plant based such as fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds, oils, and whole grains.

Topics covered include:

What the hype is about, evidence showing plant based diets can prevent and even reverse chronic disease, tips to start such as

a vegetarian meal night, and possible deficiencies to watch for when eating only plant based such as a Vitamin B12 deficiency.

