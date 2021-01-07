Ask Dr. Rupie: Wellness Trends for 2021
In this edition of Ask Dr. Rupie, we discuss Wellness Trends for the New Year.
We start with Trends to leave behind in 2020
- Activated charcoal- only one true use in the ER
- Detoxes and diet fad products
- All ‘natural’ everything- natural does not always mean safe
- Celery Juice trend
- Following Influencer health trends
Trends to Continue in 2021
- Family fitness routines
- Getting back to the basics
- Emphasis on outdoors and nature
- Health from Home
- Focus and prioritizing mental health
