Ask Dr. Rupie: Wellness Trends for 2021

In this edition of Ask Dr. Rupie, we discuss Wellness Trends for the New Year.

We start with Trends to leave behind in 2020

  • Activated charcoal- only one true use in the ER 
  • Detoxes and diet fad products
  • All ‘natural’ everything- natural does not always mean safe 
  • Celery Juice trend
  • Following Influencer health trends

Trends to Continue in 2021

  • Family fitness routines
  • Getting back to the basics
  • Emphasis on outdoors and nature
  • Health from Home
  • Focus and prioritizing mental health 

