Ask Dr. Rupie: Wellness Trends for 2021

In this edition of Ask Dr. Rupie, we discuss Wellness Trends for the New Year.

We start with Trends to leave behind in 2020

Activated charcoal- only one true use in the ER

Detoxes and diet fad products

All ‘natural’ everything- natural does not always mean safe

Celery Juice trend

Following Influencer health trends

Trends to Continue in 2021

Family fitness routines

Getting back to the basics

Emphasis on outdoors and nature

Health from Home

Focus and prioritizing mental health

