Ask Dr. Rupie: Tik Tok Health Trends

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dr Rupie weighed in on Tik Tok health trends for her latest Living808 segment Ask Dr. Rupie.

Dr. Rupie says some popular posts such as “What I eat in a day” by thin influencers who do not consume many calories could send a bad message to followers.

On the other hand, she cites positive health trends such as access to tons of credentialed doctors, dentists, nutritionists, and therapists.

Dr. Rupie recommends that you do research into anything you see and look into the background of any so-called experts.

