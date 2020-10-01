Ask Dr. Rupie: The Bittersweet Truth About Sugar

Honolulu (KHON2) – Are all types of sugar bad for you? We asked Dr. Rupie to break down the impact of too many sweets and sweeteners.

Rupal Gohil, MD explains that sugar are empty calories and Americans consume too many thanks to high-sugar goods like soda and many artificial sweeteners that are added to various items, which can lead to health problems such as Diabetes.

She says she has tried to cut out sugar from her lifestyle for a couple of weeks and she encourages others to take the challenge too.

