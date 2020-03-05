Ask Dr. Rupie: Secrets to Better Sleep

Honolulu (KHON2) – Sleep Awareness Week is coming up March 8-14 so we asked Dr. Rupie some keys to getting better ZZZ’s.

Dr. Rupal Gohil explained the optimal sleep is 7-9 hours, varying by age and that you should fall asleep within 20 minutes, wake up well rested, with no snoring or pauses in breathing.

Important factors include Duration (Quantity) and Depth (Quality).

Effects of Sleep Deprivation:

• Cognitive Impairment

• Depression or Anxiety

• Obesity

• Adverse Heart Health

• Decreased Immunity

Dr. Rupie talks about ways to address sleep apnea and issues with shift work for a better night’s rest.

