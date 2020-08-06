Ask Dr. Rupie Breastfeeding Benefits

Honolulu (KHON2) – In honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Week, Dr. Rupie shared about the benefits and challenges.

“It used to be said that breast is best…however Fed is Best,” says Dr. Rupie. “The AAP recommends exclusive breastfeeding until 6 months of age and along with solids until 1 year of age. WHO recommends 2 years. Formula is an acceptable alternative for those who are unable to or decide not to breastfeed.”

Breast milk is beneficial with numerous vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, carbs and antibodies providing “custom” nutrition for a baby’s needs.

Common challenges for breastfeeding women include pain. Correct latch is very important, and lactation consultants can be very helpful. Decreased supply, engorgement, and plugged ducts can be issues.

“There is a lot of pressure that comes with breastfeeding which can lead to anxiety if it’s not going well,” says Rupie. “The ‘Fed is Best’ campaign started because of the concerns for newborn nutrition. Often milk can be delayed or the latch may be difficult. Some feel societal pressure that they must breastfeed and this can actually harm the infant by causing nutritional deficiencies. Fed is Best, means that whether its formula or breast milk, that the baby’s belly is full.”

To learn more medical and wellness information, you can follow Dr. Rupie @dr.rupie

Website: http://drrupie.com