Ask Dr. Rupie – Body Part Pop Quiz

Honolulu (KHON2) – How well do you know your body? In our latest Ask Dr. Rupie segment, we talked about body parts and functions.

From our stomach to spleen, Living808 got a lesson on anatomy.

Abdomen

These are the organs that sit in your “belly” below your lungs and diaphragm.

“Sure our stomachs may grumble when we are hungry, but do you know which side of your body that the stomach lies?” asks Rupal Gohil, MD. “The stomach sits on the left side under the diaphragm. This organ is about 12 inches long and 6 inches wide but it can stretch. The stomach is a pretty cool organ in that it secretes enzymes and strong acids to digest our foods but is able to protect itself from being digested.”

The next organ we covered is our liver. It sits on the right side of your abdomen just under the diaphragm. “Your gallbladder is a small pear shaped organ that is nestled just underneath,” explains Dr. Rupie. “You may have seen animal livers and ours actually look pretty similar, but do you know the size of our liver? Its the size and shape of a football, around 8 inches horizontally and 6.5 inches vertically and weighs about 3.5 pounds. Interestingly you can donate a part of your liver and your liver can regenerate back to its normal size. The donated liver can also grow to a normal size.”

Here’s what Dr. Rupie added about other organs:

Pancreas

The pancreas sits fairly deep, behind the stomach and surrounded by organs. It is somewhat fish shaped with a tail and is about 10 inches long. The pancreas helps with digestion and blood sugar regulation. Your body creates approximately 1L of pancreatic juice per day.

Next up is the Spleen.

The spleen sits in the upper left abdomen, next to the stomach and is about the size of your fist and is the shape of a shoe. It is an organ that filters blood and is an important part of our immune system. We usually don’t hear much about the spleen unless it is enlarged or injured. This is actually an organ that we can actually survive without, as your other organs can take over its function.

Kidneys

These bean shaped organs are about the size of a cellphone and are major detoxification systems in our bodies along with our liver and sit in towards the back of our lower abdomen, just under your ribcage in the flank region. They filter the body of waste and toxic substances, help regulate certain hormones as well as manage some of our electrolytes like salt. People can remain healthy with only one kidney. Some may even be born with only one and there are people who may even be born with 3.

Appendix

This is the size and shape of a little worm and sits in the right lower part of your abdomen. There is no known function of the appendix and some believe it is a useless remnant of past evolution, however interestingly there have been recent theories that it may be related to the gut microbiome. The exact point that it sits is midway between an imaginary line drawn between your belly button and the bony point on the front of your hip bone. If someone has pain at that point, it is very often due to appendicitis.

