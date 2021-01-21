Ask Dr. Rupie: Bizarre Medical Conditions Explained

Honolulu (KHON2) – In today’s Ask Dr. Rupie segment, we talked about strange but true medical conditions.
The rare but interesting syndromes include:
Alien Hand Syndrome ( Feeling your own hand has a mind of its own)
Alice in Wonderland syndrome (Things appearing much bigger or smaller than reality)
Pica- eating paint, dirt, rocks, clay, etc. due to mineral deficiencies
Vampires!- Xeroderma, extreme sensitivity to light and porphyriaossificans progressiva (stone man syndrome)- where cartilage, joints and tendons turn into bone over time
Foreign accent syndrome- where people suddenly start speaking with a different accent (currently 60 people in the world afflicted)
To learn more medical and wellness information, you can follow Dr. Rupie @dr.rupie
Website: drrupie.com