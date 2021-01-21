Ask Dr. Rupie: Bizarre Medical Conditions Explained

Honolulu (KHON2) – In today’s Ask Dr. Rupie segment, we talked about strange but true medical conditions.

The rare but interesting syndromes include:

Alien Hand Syndrome ( Feeling your own hand has a mind of its own)

Alice in Wonderland syndrome (Things appearing much bigger or smaller than reality)

Pica- eating paint, dirt, rocks, clay, etc. due to mineral deficiencies

Vampires!- Xeroderma, extreme sensitivity to light and porphyriaossificans progressiva (stone man syndrome)- where cartilage, joints and tendons turn into bone over time

Foreign accent syndrome- where people suddenly start speaking with a different accent (currently 60 people in the world afflicted)

To learn more medical and wellness information, you can follow Dr. Rupie @dr.rupie

Website: drrupie.com