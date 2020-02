Honolulu (KHON2) – How do you separate fact from fiction with health fads? We Ask Dr. Rupie.

Dr. Rupal Gohil explained the misinformation, whether fads are health or hype, potentially harmful fads, and how to find credible sources.

Watch and learn why you can’t trust everything you hear when there’s no science to back it up.

Website: http://drrupie.com