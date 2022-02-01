Asian Lion Dance Team Rings In The Chinese New Year With Traditional Celebration

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Asian Lion Dance team is ringing in the Chinese New Year with its traditional lion dance.

As February begins, the Asian Lion Dance Team of Honolulu is preparing to celebrate Chinese New Year tradition with lion dancing.

“Lion Dancing is a sport just like any other and there are definitely many different levels from elite athletes and performers to just recreational hobbyists. We do as a team weekly and we have all of our members work very hard on their physical fitness and have tried to push very healthy lifestyle choices for all of our students,” says Brandon Ho, Coordinator for the Asian Lion Dance Team.

As Chinese New Year is celebrated within the first eleven days of February, Ho and the Asian Lion Dance team will be entertaining Hawaii residents with upcoming performances.

Asian Lion Dance Team:

www.asianliondanceteam.com