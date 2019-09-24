ArtsPlay Festival brings pictures to life on stage

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii ArtSpace Alliance has begun public outreach for the ArtsPlay Festival, designed to bring the vast and rich talents of our diverse Hawaii artists together in unique collaboration. This annual performing and visual arts festival, scheduled for January 2020, will initially engage artists from different islands and genres to participate in “an artistic energy exchange.”

ArtsPlay Festival participants will organize themselves into groups and each group will have 2 months to create a ten-minute play based on a photo they receive from the Hawaii ArtSpace Alliance. No group will have the same photo, and each group’s photo will come from a photographer on a different island. The photo will also serve as a projected onstage backdrop for the play it inspires.

At the end of the competition each island’s winning production will be viewable on the Hawaii Artspace Alliance website.

Website: www.hawaiiartspace.com