ARTS AID Concert to Raise Funds for ARTS at Mark’s Garage

Honolulu (KHON2)- Legendary Hawaii artists Barry Flanagan and Eric Gilliom will kick off a new concert series called ARTS AID to benefit ARTS at Mark’s Garage on Sunday, September 15th.

In addition to the concert series, ARTS at Mark’s Garage has launched a sustainable donor campaign.

You can become a Friend of The ARTS by donating $10 a month to ensure the future of The ARTS at Marks Garage and as a “mahalo,” you can have a portrait taken by artist and Board Member Kim Taylor Reece.

The ARTS supports local community artists and programs and produces their own cutting edge, contemporary work reflecting its community, providing walls for neighborhood artists, a stage for a wide array of talent and a co-working environment for Oahu’s artistic community.

Tickets are available online at http://ARTSatMARKS.com or at the door.

Websites: http://ArtsatMarks.com, http://kimtaylorreece.com