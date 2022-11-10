Honolulu (KHON2) – After two years of being closed and a big renovation to the building and studio spaces, the Honolulu Museum of Art is so excited to reopen the art school back to kids and adults for classes this fall.

“It’s been a fantastic first semester and we love the energy of having students back in hallways and classrooms, enjoying the new printing presses, weaving looms, the new ceramics building, and all of the other improvements. We were also lucky to welcome an incredible new staff of full-time art teachers who lead classes in drawing, painting, printmaking, metal work, fiber arts, and more,” says Joseph Smeraldi, Programs Manager at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

To learn more about class offerings and registration, attendees can log onto the Honolulu Museum of Art’s official website.

