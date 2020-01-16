Art Camps at Honolulu Museum of Art

Much like the art classes, The Honolulu Museum of Art offers art camps designed for kids of all ages in a variety of subjects and mediums. A really popular class for young artists is Exploring Art, and there is a week-long Exploring Art Camp coming up in March timed around Spring Break. Kids can experience a wide range of artistic mediums including drawing, painting, printmaking, fiber art, ceramics and other materials. Another fun art camp coming up is the Sewing & Fiber Art camp, where students will learn sewing basics (both hand and machine) to create fiber art projects like stuffed animals, wearable art, quilting, and weaving.

Classes and camps are student-centered and choice-based, and structured around inspiration, demonstrations and reflection. There is also supplement classroom and hands-on learning with visits to the Museum.

Students are invited to display their work in the Spring Young Artist Exhibition which opens Saturday, April 18, giving them the experience of showing their work in a gallery setting. It’s exciting and a lot of fun.

For more information visit www.honolulumuseum.org