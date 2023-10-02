Honolulu (KHON2) – Two-time Grammy Award Winners, Arrested Development is making its way to Hawaii with two shows at the Blue Note Hawaii.

Currently on their 2023 tour, Arrested Development will be making their way to Hawaii beginning in October.

“We are excited to play at the Blue Note in Waikiki. We’ll be playing some familiar songs, as well as being joined with some special collaborations,” says Speech, Founding Member of Arrested Development.

Arrested Development will be playing at the Blue Note Hawaii October 7th and 8th. Tickets will be available via the bands website and Blue Note Hawaii website.

Arrested Development:

Website: www.arresteddevelopmentmusic.com/tour

Social Media: @ArrestedDevelopment__