Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and songwriter, Ariana Grande took to TikTok on Tuesday to address concerns about her weight-loss.

After months of rumors about her weight, two-time GRAMMY award winner, Ariana Grande assured fans that her health is fine along with encouraging the public to stand up against body shaming.

“Body shaming has many negative consequences on our mental health. Teens who are body shamed have a higher risk of depression and may lead to eating disorders. Body shaming causes dissatisfaction with one’s body, which then leads to low self-esteem. Additionally, it can cause anxiety, higher risk of self-harm or suicide, poorer quality of life, exercise avoidance and psychological distress,” says Dr. Teresa Wee, Pediatrician and Health and Wellness Expert.

Those who are seeking more guidance on health and wellness tips can reach out to Dr. Wee via her official website.

Dr. Wee:

www.weewellnesscenter.com