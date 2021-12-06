Argosy Cruises Showcases Views of Seattle From The Water

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaska Airlines offers non-stop flights from Hawaii to Seattle, where Argosy cruises take guests on the water to experience views of the 42nd state.

Owned and operated in the Seattle area, Argosy Cruises offers both harbor and locks cruises to Seattle residents and its visitors.

“We have been cruising the waters of Seattle for over 70 years, sharing the region’s history and beauty with people from all over the world,” says Charlie Vogel, Captain on Argosy Cruises.

On board guests are given the opportunity to experience their day cruises, book private events and even enjoy the holidays with their festive shio celebrations.

Vogel says, “The Spirit of Seattle, the official Christmas Ship, is decorated with hundreds of lights and sails to different Puget Sound waterfront communities. Choirs aboard the Christmas Ship perform to guests, follow boats, and spectators gathered onshore.”

Guests looking to book any of the Argosy Cruise packages, are encouraged to do so on their official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into Seattle from select Hawaii airports on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

