Anuhea to Perform at Blue Note Waikiki This Thanksgiving

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Anuhea is bringing the 80s vibes to her Thanksgiving concert with exciting covers and original music.

“I like to theme all of my shows and I thought we pay tribute to some artists I looked up to growing up. Along with some popular songs of my own,” says Anuhea, Local Musician.

Island 98.5 Presents: Anuhea & Friends: Celebrating the Music of the ’80s

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Friday, November 25 & Saturday, November 26

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 27