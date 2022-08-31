The Labor Unity Picnic is an event that is held annually to honor and recognize Hawaii’s hard working men and women and the contributions and achievements of the Labor Movement to society. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, September 4th at the Waikiki Shell with gates opening at 3 :30pm and the picnic running from 4:00pm to 9 :00pm. This FREE event is open to all UNION MEMBERS and their families. There will be a food drive at the Waikiki Shell for the AFL-CIO Labor Community Services Program. Anyone that brings a canned good will receive a ticket for a chance to win a prize worth over $500.

There will be a limited number of stalls in front of the Waikiki Shell. There is plenty of parking at Kapiolani Community College Lots B and C with free shuttle service to and from the Waikiki Shell. Or if anyone can find parking around Kapiolani Park or street parking they can park there also.

For more information, visit www.hbctc.org