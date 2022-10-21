We are so lucky to have Anjelah Johnson LIVE this morning to talk about “Anjelah on Tour”. For one night only join Anjelah at the Neal S Blaisdell Center tonight October 21st for two shows. She will also be on Maui Saturday, October 22 for another show. Anjelah shares how she started her journey with a YouTube video that went viral and hit over 2 million views. Anjelah is not just a comedian, she also has a book out called “Who Do I Think I Am,” which talks about her journey.

If you want to check out Anjelah Johnson this weekend, don’t wait cause it’s almost sold out. Visit www.Anjelah.com for tickets. Also use the promo link below to get four tickets for the price of three.

Promotion Link:

bit.ly/wditia