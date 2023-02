Local legend in standup comedy, Andy Bumatai will take the stage at Blue Note Hawaii this Wednesday and he’ll be joined by a few special guests. It’s expected to be a night of laughter as the comedian tackled local topics from Covid to unique discussion from a Hawaii perspective. Another local comedian, Augie T will join Bumatai Wednesday March 1st for one show at 7pm.

For tickets, visit bluenotehawaii.com