ANA Honolulu Music Week is a first of its kind, three-day event from Nov. 15-17 and will feature local musicians like Robert Cazimero, Kalapana and Eden Kai, as well as international stars like Engelbert Humperdinck, Ryoko Moriyama, violinist Ryu Goto, baritone Quinn Kelsey, and tenor Pene Pati.

Today, we have one of the featured artists, ukulele musician Edan Kai, to perform for us.

ANA Honolulu Music Week

November 15 – 17

Variety of free and ticketed events at various venues

Visit http://hnlmusicweek.org