ANA Honolulu Music Week is a first of its kind three-day event from Nov. 15-17 and will feature local musicians like Robert Cazimero, Kalapana and Eden Kai, as well as international stars like Engelbert Humperdinck, Ryoko Moriyama, violinist Ryu Goto, baritone Quinn Kelsey, and tenor Pene Pati.

Today, baritone Quinn Kelsey and tenor Pene Pati join us. They are renowned performers who will be performing during ANA Honolulu Music Week and will give us a small glimpse of the wonderful talent that will be showcased during the three-day festival.

ANA Honolulu Music Week

November 15 – 17

Variety of free and ticketed events at various venues

Visit http://hnlmusicweek.org for more information.