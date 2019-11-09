ANA Honolulu Music Week is a first of its kind three-day event from Nov. 15-17 and will feature local musicians and groups like Robert Cazimero, Kalapana, and the UH Mānoa Symphony Orchestra, as well as international stars like Engelbert Humperdinck, Ryoko Moriyama, violinist Ryu Goto, baritone Quinn Kelsey, and tenor Pene Pati. There will be something for everyone: classical, jazz, pop, Hawaiian and contemporary island music! In particular, we have featured events at Kawaiahaʻo Church and the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

There will be a variety of free and ticketed events at venues all across Honolulu including the Blaisdell Concert Hall, Kawaiahaʻo Church, the Royal Hawaiian Center, International Marketplace, the Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikiki Beach, Kapiolani Park Bandstand, Hawaiian Mission Houses, and Bishop Square.

On Friday, November 15, the Opening Gala for ANA Honolulu Music Week will be at the Blaisdell Concert Hall with a who’s who list of artists ranging from Robert Cazimero to Japanese folk singer Ryoko Moriyama – all accompanied by the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra.

On Saturday, November 16, Engelbert Humperdink returns to Honolulu for a special concert that is part of his “Angel on My Shoulder Tour.” His nostalgic hits like “Please Release Me” and “Quando, Quando, Quando” have become karaoke classics!

Also, on November 16, internationally acclaimed violinist Ryu Goto will partner with the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival and ʻIolani School at Kawaiahaʻo Church at 2:00 pm. Later that evening at the same venue, there will be a special concert by Quinn Kelsey, Honolulu’s internationally recognized baritone opera star, Pene Pati, Auckland’s acclaimed tenor and part of the Sole-Mio trio, Blythe Kelsey, mezzo-soprano, and soprano Mālia Ka‘ai Barrett. This concert, called Leo Pasifika – Voices of the Pacific, will truly be a celebration of Pacific Islanders in classical music.

On Sunday, November 17, the ANA Honolulu Music Week wraps up with a finale concert combining the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, the Hawaii Youth Symphony, and UH Mānoa Symphony Orchestra for a concert featuring more than 150 musicians! Kalapana will also share the stage with their longtime friend and collaborator, Japanese pop star Kiyotaka Sugiyama.

For a full schedule of events and links to ticket information, visit http://hnlmusicweek.org.