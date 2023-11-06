Damien Memorial School, a well-established educational institution in Honolulu, invites middle and high school-aged students and their families to its upcoming Open House event on Thursday, November 9th. Located at 1401 Houghtailing Street, the event kicks off at 6:00 PM in the school cafeteria, featuring guided tours starting at 6:30 PM and a light dinner for attendees.

The Open House offers families an excellent opportunity to immerse themselves in the Damien experience. Attendees can tour the school’s campus, engage with the distinguished faculty, and meet accomplished and successful students. The event showcases what makes Damien one of Hawaii’s top educational institutions, with faculty members from various academic departments available to answer questions about the diverse and engaging curriculum.

Damien Memorial School’s uniqueness lies in its rich history, deeply rooted in the community. Founded in 1962, the school marked its 60th Anniversary in 2022. Named after St. Damien de Veuster, the Apostle of Moloka‘i, and world-famous humanitarian, Damien is a fully accredited private Catholic school catering to young men and women in grades 6 through 12. The school offers a challenging curriculum in a nurturing environment, with faculty trained to recognize diverse learning needs.

Damien’s academic programs are college preparatory, and students can opt for Advanced Placement (AP) courses to earn college credit while in high school. The school’s reputation is bolstered by its ranking among the top educational institutions in Hawaii, offering excellent opportunities for intellectual and personal growth.

Notably, Damien’s robust financial aid program benefits 65% of its student body through financial aid and academic scholarships. The current senior class (Class of ’24) exemplifies the school’s success, with 98% of graduates planning to pursue higher education, earning over $5 million in scholarships, and securing acceptance at 110 colleges and universities.

Interested families can RSVP online at damien.edu or contact the school at (808) 841-0195 for further information. Damien Memorial School is a place where students receive a top-tier education in a welcoming environment, making it a promising choice for those seeking a bright academic future.