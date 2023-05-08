Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and songwriter, Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom is celebrating career milestones in 2023, including an international tour.

Local musician Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her hit song, “Palehua,” with an upcoming tour and wine celebration.

“We recorded the song in Mountain Apple Studios, where a lot of the albums that we love today were created there. It’s such a nostalgic place and to have been in the studio with someone that I loved in the music industry is just the greatest memory in itself,” says Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom, Singer and Songwriter.

To celebrate the 25-year milestone of Palehua, Hanaiali’i Gilliom has created versions that include both the French and Japanese language. Fans can celebrate with Hanaiali’i Gilliom on her upcoming international concert tour.

Palehua Tour Dates:

Palace Theatre, Hilo, HI – May 12, 2023

Hawai’i Theatre Center, Oahu, HI – May 14, 2023

Porter Pavilion at Anaina Hou, Kaua’i, HI – May 19, 2023

Japan, May 25 – May 29, 2023

Hawai’i on the Hill, Washington D.C. – June 11,12 +13, 2023

Kahilu Theater, Waimea, HI – September 9, 2023

Barclay Theatre, Irvine, CA – January 26, 2024

