American Marketing Association 2020 Conference

The 2nd Annual Pacific Marketing Conference put on by the Hawaii Chapter of the American Marketing Association is starting ticket sales. Earlier this year in 2019, AMA saw huge success at their first conference with over 250 attendees from various industries across Hawaii.

The American Marketing Association is looking for ways to elevate the marketing industry in Hawaii. Through the Pacific Marketing Conference, they will be bringing in expert speakers both locally and nationally to educate the audience on important information and trends in the industry.

Early bird tickets are now available! Just go to http://pacificmarketingconference.com