American Idol winner Iam Tongi and his close friend and runner-up, Megan Daniel Phillips, are set to grace the island of Oahu for a sensational one-night concert that promises to be an unforgettable musical experience. The dynamic duo, both known for their incredible vocal talents and captivating stage presence, will come together for a special performance that is sure to leave the audience in awe.

The concert, scheduled for a single night on Oahu, will not only showcase the individual artistry of Iam Tongi and Megan Daniel Phillips but also feature surprise appearances by some special guests. Fans and music enthusiasts can anticipate a night filled with fun with some great music,

As they reunite on stage, Iam Tongi and Megan Daniel Phillips will undoubtedly bring their chemistry and camaraderie to life, creating an intimate and memorable atmosphere for their audience. This event is a must-attend for those who appreciate extraordinary talent and fans of American Idol. Iam let John Veneri in on one of his special guests. During his time on the competition, he sang a Kolohe Kai song “Cool Down”. Kolohe Kai will join in the fun at the Blaisdell this Saturday.

Get your tickets for this show and the two on Maui at rbpconcerts.com.