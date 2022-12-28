Teachers, listen up! American Floor & Home is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Giveaway! On Friday, the company will be giving away area rugs worht hundreds of dollars to local teachers, while supplies last. Chastity Baysa-Chun, Assistant Store Manager, American Floor & Home, joined us with all of the exciting details.

Chastity shared, “This Friday, December 30th, at 9:00 am, we are bringing back our Teacher Appreciation Area Rug Giveaway at American Floor and Home. We have over 500 area rugs that are valued at $400 or more, and we’re giving them away for FREE to Hawaii Teachers on the island with a valid Teacher ID; while supplies last. At our last Teacher Appreciation Giveaway, we had hundreds of teachers lining up as early as 6 am to take advantage of this giveaway. Teachers who received area rugs used them for their classrooms and made their spaces more comfortable for their students. It was such a success that we wanted to do it again!”

The area rugs are FREE for teachers with valid ID; no purchase is necessary.

Spread the word and let all your teachers know about this opportunity at American Floor and Home this Friday, December 30th, at 9 am.

For more information, visit americanfloorandhome.com/