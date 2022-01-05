American Floor & Home Exclusive Neutralize Installation for Floors & Carpets

Honolulu (KHON2) – American Floor & Home showed off exclusive Neutralize installation for our latest Living808 segment.

“American Floor & Home is proud to be the home of our Exclusive Neutralize Installation,” says Chastity Baysa-Chun, Client Advisor. “Neutralize allows us to install on a clean subfloor. Most times homes are changing after 15 – 30 years. That’s many years of not knowing what is happening under your flooring, such as bacteria growth. We always suggest starting your new flooring on a clean slate! Having the peace of mind and confidence that your flooring is clean & healthy. That’s what American Floor & Home wants for you!”

She goes on to explain the process, saying, “We will remove the existing flooring/ carpet. Vacuum the subfloor and spray an anti-microbial spray called HealthinEX. This will kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and will prevent any growth of mold & mildew. We install your new flooring, vacuum once more and spray a disinfectant that will kill all viruses in 60 seconds. We call this Neutralize, because it will neutralize 99.9% of viruses for up to 3 months. While all of this is happening, we will also run our AirDog Purifiers in the area. This will ensure that the air is being filtered and sanitized.”

American Floor & Home is a company of Employee Owners. “What this means is that we all have a stock ownership plan in American Floor & Home,” explains Baysa-Chun. “Being employee owners create a positive company culture where we are all focused together on reaching our goals. This also allows us to have very little turnover, with some being with the company for over 15 years!”

Website: https://www.americanfloorandhome.com/