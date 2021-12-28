American Floor and Home Shop at Home

American Floor and Home now offers mobile service to customers looking to beautify their home. Evan Ishiara is a shop at home advisor and explained what they are hoping to accomplish with home visits.

“The best thing about the Shop@Home service is time and efficiency. Because our expert advisers bring the showroom to you, you can select product, measure and schedule your installation all from the comfort of your home – All in one day! Spend more time with family or doing the things you love and let us do the leg work for you! We have an impressive selection of carpet and waterproof vinyl plank flooring selections – all in stock! But we can also help with other options like engineered hardwood, tile and even options for commercial spaces, too! Be sure to communicate with your advisor, so they can present the best options for your application.”

For more information contact the showroom at 808-832-2000 and speak to one of their advisors. And you can set a date and time for your free in-home appointment.

“After scheduling an appointment, our advisors will come to your location with different floor covering options. Upon selecting the product, your advisor and/or estimator will measure and inspect the applicable area. After this is done, our advisor will present to you a final estimate that includes both materials as well as labor. Once initial payment is made, your installation can be scheduled on the spot.”