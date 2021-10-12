American Floor And Home Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Honolulu (KHON2) – American Floor and Home is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with specials, merchandise and colored themed days.

American Floor and Home is helping to bring awareness to breast cancer with amazing deals and products throughout the month of October.

“Every October, the American Floor and Home team wears the color pink on Fridays. Wear it Pink day has been something we do to support and promote cancer awareness within our company and to our clients,” says Chasity Baysa-Chun, Client Advisor, American Floor and Home.

Not only is the team of American Floor and Home celebrating breast cancer awareness month, they are encouraging all of their clients to join in as well.

Baysa-Chun says, “For the month of October, we have 2 new designs of our ‘Welcome A Cure’ mats. If someone purchases a mat, they will be able to get a second one free. “

With every mat sold, 25% of the purchase will be donated to the Welcome A Cure Initiative, in which the money raised will go towards a variety of research charities.

“In addition to celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, we will be having our carpet chutes again. It’s a great activity for the entire family to personalize and design tubes so they can trick or treat this halloween safely,” says Baysa-Chun.

To learn more about American Floor and Home’s initiative to bring awareness about breast cancer in the month of October, guests are invited to visit their official website.

www.AmericanFloorAndHome.com