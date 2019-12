Honolulu (KHON2) – American Carpet One is teaming up with the Hawaiian Humane Society for its popular pet adoption event on Saturday, December 7th.

For the SIT, Stay and SAVE event, the Hawaii Humane Society will bring down dogs and cats to American Carpet One, ready for adoption, from 10am-2pm.

The pet adoption is free.

Website: americancarpetone.com

Website: hawaiianhumane.org